New York Knicks look to rebound in pivotal Game 5 against the Indiana Pacers at home

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York Knicks have their work cut out for themselves as they get ready for a pivotal Game 5 against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night.

The battered and bruised club limped their way through a lopsided playoff loss on Sunday, falling to the Pacers 121-89.

The loss evened the series at 2-2. The Knicks had won the first two games, and it looked like they had a clear path to the Eastern Conference Finals, but New York has faced a rash of injuries that have begun to take a toll on their performance on the court.

The Knicks, who played without four key players on Sunday because of injuries, looked fatigued.

Alec Burks finished with 20 points for New York. Jalen Brunson, who entered the day with a league-best 34.6 points per game in the postseason, scored only 18 on a day the Knicks shot 33.7% from the field, 18.9% on 3s and flirted with posting the worst playoff loss in franchise history. The record, 41, came at Chicago in April 1991.

Brunson wasn't the only one struggling. Donte DiVincenzo, who had 35 points in Game 3, scored just seven on Sunday. The two guards were a combined 9 of 30 from the field and 1 of 11 on 3s.

"We can talk about fresher legs and you can give us all the pity we want," Brunson said. "Yeah, we're short-handed, but that doesn't matter right now. We have what we have. So there's no we're short-handed, there's no excuse. We lose, we lose. That's what that was."

The Pacers fed off the energy of a nearly full Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where they are now 5-0 with Game 6 coming back to Indianapolis on Friday.

Perhaps a silver lining for the Knicks, they play at The Garden for this pivotal Game 5. Maybe the home crowd is just what they need to reinvigorate the team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

