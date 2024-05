New York Knicks force Game 7 with 116-103 loss to Indiana Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Knicks forced a Game 7 with a 116-103 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. You can watch Game 7 Sunday at 3:30 p.m. on ABC7.

