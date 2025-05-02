New York Knicks look to clinch series against Detroit Pistons in Game 6

NEW YORK -- The New York Knicks look to clinch the series over the Detroit Pistons in game six of the Eastern Conference first round.

The Pistons defeated the Knicks 106-103 in the last meeting on Tuesday. Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 24 points, and OG Anunoby led the Knicks with 19.

The Pistons have gone 29-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Duren averaging 5.0.

The Knicks are 34-18 in Eastern Conference play. New York is 19-23 against opponents with a winning record.

The Pistons' 12.8 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 13.1 per game the Knicks give up. The Knicks average 115.8 points per game, 2.2 more than the 113.6 the Pistons allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Cunningham is averaging 26.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 9.1 assists for the Pistons. Malik Beasley is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Brunson is shooting 48.8% and averaging 26.0 points for the Knicks. Anunoby is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES:

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 111.4 points, 42.7 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points per game.

Knicks: 5-5, averaging 108.2 points, 39.9 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points.

INJURIES:

Pistons: Jaden Ivey: out (leg), Isaiah Stewart: day to day (knee).

Knicks: None listed.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.