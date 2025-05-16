Knicks look to secure series win over the Celtics, advance to Eastern Conference Finals

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York Knicks will look to turn the page and secure a series win against the Boston Celtics Friday night, after getting blown out 127-102 in Game 5.

Or maybe... the Knicks have the Celtics right where they want them, in New York, at Madison Square Garden.

A victory would send the Knicks into the conference finals for the first time since they lost to the Indiana Pacers in 2000.

The Pacers would be the opponent again, having eliminated top-seeded Cleveland, in a series that would begin Wednesday in New York.

In New York, fans are already making bold predictions ahead of tipoff.

"Big Brunson game. This is going to be a signature game from him," said Knicks fan DJ Mills. "Legacy game. Knicks are going to win. We're going to the next round."

It's what every knicks fan is hoping for... a victory on the home court. Sales have been steady for merch at The Garden.

Playoff shirts are popular, and apparently, so are some flashy chains. In fact, the city's public advocate wore it proud too!

"I have an incurable disease called Knick fandom," Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said.

Williams will be watching from home with his swag, and confidence.

"Knicks in six is what we're doing. Look, we let them get one. They had to get one for their boy," Williams said. "Shout out to Tatum. He's a great warrior, but we're home now. They have to take care of business. We don't want a game seven. Nobody wants a game seven. We're going to take care of it right here, MSG."

