New York Knicks look to take 2-0 series lead over Boston Celtics

BOSTON -- After a stunning 108-105 overtime victory in Game 1 over the Boston Celtics on Monday night, the New York Knicks look to keep the magic going in Game 2.

The Knicks pulled off an unlikely comeback in Game 1, led by 29 points from Jalen Brunson.

At one point, the Knicks trailed by 20 points, but battled back to erase the deficit and force overtime. The Knicks would then go on to win 108-105.

BOTTOM LINE:

The Celtics are 14-2 against the rest of their division. Boston is eighth in the league with 116.3 points and is shooting 46.2% from the field.

The Knicks are 34-18 in Eastern Conference play. New York has a 19-23 record against teams over .500.

The Celtics score 116.3 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 111.7 the Knicks allow. The Knicks average 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than the Celtics allow.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and six assists for the Celtics. Brown is averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games.

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Knicks. Brunson is averaging 26 points and 6.1 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES:

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 105.5 points, 45.2 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 96.9 points per game.

Knicks: 6-4, averaging 107.7 points, 39.8 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points.

INJURIES:

Celtics: Jrue Holiday: day to day (hamstring), Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (illness), Sam Hauser: day to day (ankle).

Knicks: None listed.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.