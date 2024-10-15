NC Gov. Roy Cooper to speak following man arrested, accused of threatening FEMA workers

William Parson, 44, was armed with a handgun and rifle, threatening FEMA officials, according to Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- Governor Roy Cooper will speak Tuesday morning on North Carolina's recovery from Hurricane Helene.

This comes after receiving threats, officials say FEMA workers paused briefly and then changed some of their hurricane-recovery efforts, including abandoning door-to-door visits, in the state.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, William Parson, 44, was armed with a handgun and rifle, threatening FEMA officials outside a grocery store that is functioning as a storm relief site. He faces a criminal charge of "going armed to the terror of the public."

A North Carolina man was arrested for allegedly threatening the lives of FEMA employees who were helping Hurricane Helene victims.

Misinformation has been a source of contention in the aftermath of Helene. Local officials repeatedly working to combat false claims gaining traction on social media.

Buncombe County Rep. Caleb Rudow said part of his focus is providing verified information to residents.

"We try to film videos of what's going on so people can see what's happening, because I do think a part of this is people have to see what's going on," Rudow said.

Cooper issued a statement Monday night, saying in part: "We know that significant misinformation online contributes to threats against response workers on the ground, and the safety of responders must be a priority."

He added he has directed the state's Department of Public Safety to help FEMA and coordinate with law enforcement to ensure their safety.

Cooper is expected to speak at 10:30 a.m. before returning to Asheville.