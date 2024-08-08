7 On Your Side helps New Jersey man get repair refund for newly purchased car

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Imagine buying a car, only walking up to it the very next day, and finding your new ride dead.

It has to be towed and the car dealer wants to charge you to fix it.

That is exactly what happened to a New Jersey man.

Kyrstyan Mazzuca lives in Asbury Park but works 60 miles away in Brooklyn.

The public transit commute was killing him so he decided to save up and buy himself a car.

"I spent six hours at the dealership test-driving different cars, looking at different options. I finally found one that didn't seem to have any problems. Nothing really major seemed to be wrong with it," Mazzuca said.

He purchased an affordable, efficient, 2011 Hyundai Sonata that he thought was in mint condition.

But the very next day, "All the windows are rolled down on the car. Everything's locked up. You can't open the doors. You can't open anything," he said.

He called AAA, but they couldn't start the car either. Mazzuca had the car towed back to a cousin's house in Hazlet, New Jersey for $780.

Mazzuca says that after 53 phone calls and more than a dozen texts and emails, the car dealer finally responded, but said it was going to cost $500 to get his car fixed.

Making the situation even more complicated, Mazzuca still owed the second half of his down payment, another $1,200.

"I just want my money back. We can go our separate ways. We don't have to continue business. We don't have to go out and slander each other. That's not the way I like to do things," he said.

"A friend said call Nina," Mazzuca said. "She'll make sure that everything gets taken care of."

7 On Your Side contacted the dealer based in Brick, New Jersey, who told us the main fuse to the entire car had burned out. Within a week, the customer got his car back and more.

"Basically, he replaced the fuse, a sensor, and an alternator. The battery didn't cost me anything. In addition to that, he took another $1,000 off the total of the car just to make sure there wasn't any bad blood and make sure that everyone leaves a little happy," Mazzuca said.

The dealer even paid for the tow from his cousin's house to the dealership.

"Thank you, 7 On Your Side!" Mazzuca said.

