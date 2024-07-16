Loss of third-rail power in Lower Manhattan was also impacting some NYC subway lines

NJ Transit rail service disrupted by heat; some NYC subway lines impacted by loss of power

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Scorching temperatures were causing major disruptions to New Jersey Transit rail service on Tuesday.

NJ Transit put out an alert during the evening commute, saying that they were experiencing heat-related rail equipment issues affecting air conditioning units and other electronic components.

They told customers that they may experience delays, and it could be necessary to "cancel or combine select trips for the next 48-72 hours."

They urge riders to check their website or mobile app for the latest updates and info.

Meanwhile, in New York City, loss of third-rail power at Delancey St-Essex St. in Lower Manhattan was causing delays throughout the five boroughs.

As a result, there is no J and M train service between Myrtle Avenue and Manhattan in both directions.

F train service has been rerouted via the C line between West 4th Street and Jay Street in both directions.

B and D trains are also delayed in both directions.

It's not clear yet if heat is connected to the MTA train issues.

"NYC Transit has dispatched crews to the affected area to troubleshoot the cause of this disruption, which has not yet been determined," said MTA spokesperson Eugene Resnick in a statement.

You can visit the MTA's website for more details.

