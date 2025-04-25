New Jersey wildfire continues to grow as 19-year-old man charged aggravated arson

CHATSWORTH, New Jersey (WABC) -- The massive Ocean County wildfire could become the largest wildfire in New Jersey in decades.

Police arrested and charged 19-year-old Joseph Kling with aggravated arson for allegedly starting the wildfire in Waretown.

Authorities say Kling made a bonfire out of wooden pallets and left the scene while the fire was still burning.

He's due back in court next week when a judge will decide if he'll be set free or stay behind bars.

The flames tore through one commercial building that was home to a family business.

"It's completely gone. There's about five million in product inside. Lost everything," the owner said.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service says it's burned more than 15,000 acres and is 50% contained.

Fortunately, no one has been hurt in the fire, though it's expected to grow before rain is expected in the area Saturday.

