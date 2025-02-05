New musical 'Journey' takes songwriter Diane Warren on her 16th trip to Oscars red carpet

LOS ANGELES -- Diane Warren is up for her 16th Oscar, and the latest marks her eighth nomination in a row. It's for an original song she wrote for the movie, "The Six Triple Eight." Warren is always excited when she gets an Oscar nomination.

"I stay up all night, you know? I'm not jaded," she said. "I stayed up all night and I was jumping up and down when I heard 'The Journey.'"

Warren is especially excited for this song. It's based on the true story of a group of African American women who brought the mail to the front lines during World War II.

The artist H.E.R. sings it.

When Diane started writing the song, she felt something right away.

"This is going to be one of my best songs I ever wrote, not just for a movie but in my life. And I truly believe that," said Warren. "And it really captures what these women went through, you know, and all the obstacles and all the racism and all the just everybody telling them they couldn't do it and how they proved everybody wrong."

While Warren loves her song, she's disappointed it and the other four nominated songs won't be performed during the Oscar telecast. The Academy plans to somehow focus on the songwriters instead.

"I'm very disappointed," said Warren. "I think it's unfair to the nominees and to the audience because the song performances are a great moment. Like, why are you taking the music off?"

Oscars aside, Warren is also the subject of the recent documentary, "Diane Warren: Relentless." It takes us on her journey.

"I don't have much of an attention span, but on my music, I can sit there for four hours and work on one line, you know, and one little chord, like, get that chord right or get that melody right," said Warren. "I can concentrate like a laser."

The documentary is currently streaming exclusively on MasterClass. And come Oscar Sunday, Warren says it would be great to win. But if it is her name called when that envelope is opened, she says "I think I'm scared that I won't be conscious, that I'll pass out."

