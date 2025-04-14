Mayor Adams visits Dominican Republic after deadly nightclub roof collapse

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams arrived in the Dominican Republic on Monday to pay his respects to the 226 people who died last week when the roof of a legendary nightclub collapsed in Santo Domingo.

The visit of the embattled mayor comes as many of the 700,000 Dominicans who live in New York City, representing 8% of its population, mourn the victims who were attending a concert at the Jet Set club on April 7.

Adams was scheduled to meet with police and other local authorities and visit the site. He will attend a Mass on Monday night.

Crews rescued 189 people from the rubble, and 15 are still hospitalized. Four of those are in critical condition, according to health officials.

It was not immediately clear what caused the roof to collapse. Authorities are investigating.

Adams's visit comes as he prepares to run for reelection as an independent following a bribery scandal and anger over his warm relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Crystal Cranmore has the latest on the suspect involved in the incident in Astoria, Queens.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.