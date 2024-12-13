Lawmakers call on police to investigate drone sightings in New York

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- Borough President Vito Fossella and local elected officials plan to issue a call for the New York City Police Department to investigate the sightings of drones over Staten Island on Friday.

That call for action follows reports of drone sightings all over the Tri-State area, most recently, in Orange County, New York.

There is a concern that the drones may be sharing airspace with commercial airlines.

The White House said Thursday that a review of the reported sightings shows that many of them are manned aircraft being flown lawfully.

THe FAA is responsible for the regulations governing drone use, and Congress has written some requirements into law.

You need to have a license to fly one and there are some restrictions by the FAA on nighttime operations. Most drones are not allowed to fly at night unless they are equipped with anti-collision lights that are visible for at least 3 miles (4.8 kilometers).

One tool you can use to see what is above you in the sky is FlightAware.

(Some information from the Associated Press)

