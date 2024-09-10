  • Watch Now
New York Jets fall to the San Francisco 49ers 32-19 in Aaron Rodgers' return to the gridiron

WABC logo
Tuesday, September 10, 2024 3:09AM
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Aaron Rodgers' much-anticipated return to the gridiron was spoiled by the San Francisco 49ers 32-19 rout of the New York Jets on Monday night.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

