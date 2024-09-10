New York Jets fall to the San Francisco 49ers 32-19 in Aaron Rodgers' return to the gridiron

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Aaron Rodgers' much-anticipated return to the gridiron was spoiled by the San Francisco 49ers 32-19 rout of the New York Jets on Monday night.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
