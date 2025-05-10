Knicks look to take commanding 3-0 series lead against defending NBA champions Celtics

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York Knicks look to protect home court in Game 3 after stealing two games on the road against the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics.

Pre-game festivities get underway on ABC 7 at 3 p.m., with tip-off set for 3:30 p.m.

When the Boston Celtics left New York last month, they had just finished a season sweep of the Knicks that made it seem as if a postseason meeting would be a simple step on their climb back to the NBA Finals.

The defending NBA champions are in more trouble than they faced at any time last year. They are looking to climb out of a two game hole on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, where ticket prices are soaring as fans hope to be in the building to see the Knicks try to close in on their first Eastern Conference finals appearance in 25 years.

"We have to go into Saturday's game and win the game," Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. "That's just the way it is. We have to win."

Meanwhile, the Knicks are 12-4 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. New York is fourth in the Eastern Conference in team defense, giving up just 111.7 points while holding opponents to 47.4% shooting.

The Celtics are 14-2 against Atlantic Division opponents. Boston averages 116.3 points and has outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game.

Boston lost only three games all last postseason. Lose a third straight in this series, and the Celtics would need the biggest comeback in league history to continue their title defense. No NBA team has overcome a 3-0 deficit to win a series.

"The mentality is 0-0. Don't even focus on that," Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson said. "Just focus on the next play, next quarter and don't look ahead. Don't look at anything, just try to focus on the task at hand and be present."

The Celtics should probably be no worse than tied. They had 20-point leads in the second half of both games in Boston, but both ended with Mikal Bridges making a steal to preserve a Knicks victory.

The Celtics' problem has been their offense. They are 25 for 100 from 3-point range in the series and have averaged just 16.5 points in the fourth quarter. All-Star Jayson Tatum has missed 30 of his 42 shot attempts.

"I take full ownership on the way that I've played in this series and can't sugarcoat anything," Tatum said. "I need to be better and I expect to be a lot better."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

