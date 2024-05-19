Knicks battle the Pacers in decisive Game 7

NEW YORK -- A nailbiting morning for New York Knicks fans has turned into bliss after injured forwards OG Anunouby and Josh Hart were cleared to start in the highly anticipated Game 7 against the Indiana Pacers.

The Knicks are on the verge of returning to the NBA Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000 and are set to appear in their first Game 7 at MSG in nearly 30 years.

Game 7 of the NBA playoffs featuring the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks is underway now on ABC 7.

Starting forwards OG Anunoby and Josh Hart were both questionable 7 after suffering injuries in previous games.

Anunoby had been sidelined since Game 2, where he put up a career-high 28 points to give New York a 2-0 series lead over the Indiana Pacers.

Indiana has taken advantage of Anunoby's on-court absence by winning three of the four games he has missed.

The Knicks could surely use his firepower as the team went 26-5 with him on the court during the regular season.

Meanwhile, Hart left Game 6 in the fourth quarter with an abdominal strain.

He had played all 48 minutes three times in the postseason and was leading all players in minutes played.

The Knicks are already without All-Star forward Julius Randle and key reserves Mitchell Robinson and Bojan Bogdanovic.

Michelle Charlesworth is live in the Flatiron District with details on the portal shutdown.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.