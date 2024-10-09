  • Watch Now
Mets can move on to NLCS tonight, make history with first series clincher at Citi Field

ByJoe Torres WABC logo
Wednesday, October 9, 2024 4:49PM
FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- The New York Mets are just one win away from the National League Championship Series, and it could be an even more special moment for the home faithful.

Game 4 against the Philadelphia Phillies provides the Amazin's an opportunity to clinch their first-ever series win at Citi Field in the ballpark's 15-year history.

But it isn't just the fans enjoying the ride -- ballpark employees are also feeling the rush of the Mets magic in their wallets.

"I want them to win because this is my neighborhood, this is a New York team and also, we're working," said one employee. "We keep working. And as long as they keep working, we keep working. So it's a mutual agreement."

The Mets took a 2-1 series lead in their best-of-five series with a convincing 7-2 victory in front of 40,000 raucous fans.

The team and Citi Field expect the same crowd for Game 4.

The first pitch is scheduled for 5:08 p.m.

