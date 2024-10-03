Mets hosting watch party for fans at Citi Field to cheer team in postseason

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- As the New York Mets look to advance in the postseason in Milwaukee on Thursday, back home their fans will be able to cheer them on at Citi Field.

The organization is hosting its first-ever watch party at the ballpark for the deciding Game 3 of the NL Wild Card series.

"There's nothing better than October Baseball," said Mets President of Business Operations M. Scott Havens in a statement. "Our fans have supported us at every turn of this memorable season, and we couldn't think of a better way to cheer on the team than to watch at Citi Field together, if needed, while supporting the Amazin' Foundation."

Fans are able to secure their tickets with a $10 donation per ticket to the Amazin' Mets Foundation. Tickets can also be purchased at mets.com/watchparty.

The Mets said they plan on hosting more watch parties for select away games throughout the 2024 MLB Postseason.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

