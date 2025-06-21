New York visits Seattle following Stewart's 35-point game

New York Liberty (10-2, 7-1 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (8-5, 8-4 Western Conference)

Seattle; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty plays the Seattle Storm after Breanna Stewart scored 35 points in the Liberty's 89-81 loss to the Phoenix Mercury.

The Storm are 4-2 on their home court. Seattle ranks second in the WNBA with 22.5 assists per game. Skylar Diggins leads the Storm averaging 6.2.

The Liberty are 4-1 in road games. New York is the Eastern leader with 28.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Jonquel Jones averaging 7.7.

Seattle's average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game New York gives up. New York averages 10.7 more points per game (89.1) than Seattle allows (78.4).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 17.2 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Storm. Diggins is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

Stewart is averaging 21.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 22.1 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 6-4, averaging 86.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Liberty: 8-2, averaging 87.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

INJURIES: Storm: Katie Lou Samuelson: out for season (knee).

Liberty: None listed.

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.