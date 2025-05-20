Rep. LaMonica McIver charged after skirmish at ICE facility; Newark Mayor Baraka's charges dropped

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Alina Habba announced Monday that she's charging Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver with assault after a skirmish with federal officers who arrested Newark Mayor Ras Baraka outside an immigration detention center.

Habba on social media announced the charge of assaulting, impeding or interfering with law enforcement, but court papers providing details were not immediately released or publicly available online.

At the same time, Habba announced that her office was dismissing a misdemeanor case brought against Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, who was arrested after he attempted to join McIver and two other members of New Jersey's congressional delegation inspecting the facility in their oversight capacity on May 9. Habba said the decision was reached "for the sake of moving forward" and said she has invited the mayor to tour the Delaney Hall detention center and will join him herself.

"The citizens of New Jersey deserve unified leadership so we can get to work to keep our state safe," Habba said in a statement.

Mayor Baraka released a statement on Monday night, saying he's "glad" that the U.S. attorney has agreed to dismiss his case, and in reference to Delaney Hall, he will "continue to advocate for the humane treatment of detainees, and I will continue to press the facility to ensure that it is compliant with City of Newark codes and regulations."

However, he also said he wanted to make it clear that he stands with Congresswoman McIver. He says he fully expects her to be vindicated.

Following the charges, Rep. McIver alleged in a statement that the decision was politically motivated.

"The charges against me are purely political-they mischaracterize and distort my actions, and are meant to criminalize and deter legislative oversight," McIver said. "This administration will never stop me from working for the people in our district and standing up for what is right. I am thankful for the outpouring of support I have received and I look forward to the truth being laid out clearly in court."

McIver's attorney, Paul Fishman, the former U.S. attorney for New Jersey, issued a statement calling the decision to charge McIver "spectacularly inappropriate," saying she went to Delaney Hall "to do her job" and she has the responsibility as a member of Congress to oversee U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's treatment of detainees.

"Rather than facilitating that inspection, ICE agents chose to escalate what should have been a peaceful situation into chaos," Fishman said. "This prosecution is an attempt to shift the blame for ICE's behavior to Congresswoman McIver. In the courtroom, facts - not headlines - will matter."

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also chimed in on social media, calling it "outrageous for a Congresswoman to be criminally charged for exercising her lawful duty to visit a detention site in her own district."

A nearly two-minute clip released by the Homeland Security Department shows McIver on the facility side of a chain link fence just before the arrest of the mayor on the street side of the fence. She and uniformed officials go through the gate and she joins others shouting "surround the mayor." The video shows McIver in a tightly packed group of people and officers. At one point her left elbow and then her right elbow push into an officer wearing a dark face covering and an olive green uniform emblazoned with the word "Police" on it.

McIver and the two other Democrats - Bonnie Watson Coleman and Robert Menendez Jr. - have denied any wrongdoing and had accused federal agents of escalating the situation by arresting the mayor.

In a post on X, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said McIver was being charged after a "thorough review of the video footage" and investigation by Homeland Security Investigations.

"Assaults on federal law enforcement will not be tolerated," Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a post on X. "This Administration will always protect those who work tirelessly to keep America safe."

McIver, 38, first came to Congress in September in a special election after the death of Rep. Donald Payne Jr. left a vacancy in the 10th District. She was then elected to a full term in November. A Newark native, she served as the president of the Newark City Council from 2022 to 2024 and worked in the city's public schools before that.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

