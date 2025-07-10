15-year-old boy in critical condition after being shot in Newark, New Jersey

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot in Newark, New Jersey on Wednesday.

Officials say officers responded just before 8:15 p.m. to Avon Avenue and Jelliff Avenue after receiving a call for a male shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot.

The victim was taken to University Hospital where he is in critical condition.

There's no word yet on what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

