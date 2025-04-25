New York Giants, Jets fill big needs in Round 1 of NFL Draft, look forward to Night 2

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin -- Both the New York Giants and Jets filled big needs in Round 1 of the NFL Draft on Thursday night, and now look ahead to Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday.

Giants selected Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter with the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

He will now get his chance to make his mark on the NFL and create his own legacy with Big Blue.

Giants also got their possible quarterback of the future by trading their way back into the first round.

Mississippi's Jaxson Dart was selected with the No. 25 overall pick.

Meanwhile, the Jets selected Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou with the No. 7 overall pick in the draft.

Membou has terrific speed and body control and has been impressive as a pass blocker. He was a second-team All-SEC selection last season after starting 12 games at right tackle for Missouri. He also allowed no sacks last season as a junior and should help provide protection for new Jets quarterback Justin Fields.

On Friday, the Giants, having traded several picks to acquire Dart, are slated for just one selection - the No. 65 overall pick in Round 3.

The Jets have two picks: No. 42 in Round 2, and No. 73 in Round 3.

Rounds two and three will take place on Friday, starting at 7 p.m., and rounds four through seven will take place starting at noon on Saturday. You can watch live coverage for both days on ABC 7.

