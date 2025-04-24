NFL Draft 2025: New York Giants, Jets have high expectations with top 10 draft picks

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (WABC) -- Last season was anything but memorable for the New York Giants and Jets, but with top 10 picks on Day 1 of the NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin, both teams have much to look forward to.

All eyes will be on Big Blue early on. The Giants hold the third overall pick, and could be in the market for their next franchise quarterback.

But a big question going into the draft is whether or not they will keep their pick, or trade back into the first round, and if they do, what will it cost?

Meanwhile, Gang Green holds the seventh overall pick.

For new Jets General Manager Darren Mougey, it will be his first draft with the team, and he will have no shortage of options to improve a squad that went just 5-12 last season.

Will he address the offensive line, the defense or other major needs?

These are all questions that could be answered when NFL Draft action begins with round one at 8 p.m. Thursday, and you can watch it on ABC 7.

Rounds two and three will take pace on Friday, starting at 7 p.m., and rounds four through seven will take place starting at noon on Saturday.

