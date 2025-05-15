New York Giants, Jets 2025 regular season schedules revealed

NEW YORK -- We're still months away from kicking off the 2025 NFL season, but fans can now get a look at the schedules for all 32 teams, including the New York Giants and Jets.

The 2025 schedule was released on Wednesday for the entire league.

Here's what's in store for the Giants

For the Giants, if there were any thoughts that it would be easy for Big Blue to get back to respectability this season, think again. Their schedule, the hardest in the league, says the opposite. It's difficult right from the start, beginning with two division games on the road in Washington and Dallas. When they finally get to their home opener, it's against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Giants' schedule doesn't seem to get much easier from there either, until maybe the final month. By then, will first-round quarterback Jaxson Dart be the starter? That is something to watch if New York starts slowly coming off a 3-14 season and with pressure on general manager Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll to produce better results immediately.

Giants 2025 regular-season schedule

Week 1: Sept. 7 at Washington Commanders

Week 2: Sept. 14 at Dallas Cowboys

Week 3: Sept. 21 vs. Chiefs (SNF)

Week 4: Sept. 28 vs.Los Angeles Chargers

Week 5: Oct. 5 at New Orleans Saints

Week 6: Oct. 9 vs. Philadelphia Eagles (TNF)

Week 7: Oct. 19 at Denver Broncos

Week 8: Oct. 26 atEagles

Week 9: Nov. 2 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 10: Nov. 9 at Chicago Bears

Week 11: Nov. 16 vs. Green Bay Packers

Week 12: Nov. 23 at Detroit Lions

Week 13: Dec. 1 at New England Patriots (MNF)

Week 14: Bye week

Week 15: Dec. 14 vs.Commanders

Week 16: Dec. 21 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Week 17: Dec. 28 at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 18: vs.Cowboys

*Dates and/or times for Weeks 17 and 18 are to be determined

Biggest takeaway

The opening stretch is brutal. The Commanders are an up-and-coming team who made the NFC Championship Game last season. The Giants haven't beaten the Cowboys (eight straight losses) since Joe Judge was the coach. Kansas City has been to four of the past five Super Bowls with Mahomes at quarterback. Throw in two matchups with the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles and games against the Broncos and Chargers, both playoff teams last season, and the Giants are likely to be underdogs in at least seven of their first eight games. They'll have to pull off some early upsets or the pressure on Schoen and Daboll will be intense.

Here's what's in store for the Jets

As for the Jets, the early theme of the schedule can be described this way: From home to heat.

First-year coach Aaron Glenn can enjoy the comforts of MetLife Stadium for his first two games -- only the second time in the last 14 years the Jets' first two games are at home.

From there, they're in Florida for consecutive games -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins. The Jets haven't played a September game in Miami since 2012. They haven't done an early back-to-back in Florida since 2002. At least the Miami game is on a Monday night, which might make the conditions slightly less oppressive.

Jets 2025 regular-season schedule

Week 1: Sept. 7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 2: Sept. 14 vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 3: Sept. 21 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 4: Sept. 29 at Miami Dolphins (MNF)

Week 5: Oct. 5 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 6: Oct. 12 vs. Denver Broncos (London)

Week 7: Oct. 19 vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 8: Oct. 26 at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Nov. 9 vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 11: Nov. 13 at New England Patriots (TNF)

Week 12: Nov. 23 at Baltimore Ravens

Week 13: Nov. 30 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Week 14: Dec. 7 vs. Dolphins

Week 15: Dec. 14 at Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 16: Dec. 21 at New Orleans Saints

Week 17: Dec. 28 vs. Patriots

Week 18: TBD at Bills

*Date for Weeks 15 and 18 are to be determined

Biggest takeaway

A year ago, the NFL couldn't get enough of the Jets in prime time. This year, they're an afterthought. They have only two dates, both divisional matchups -- Dolphins and Patriots (Thursday night, Week 11). Such is life in the post-Aaron Rodgers era. The Jets do have some exciting young players, but their mass appeal isn't the same without Rodgers. They received a league-record six prime-time games in the first 11 weeks of 2024 (one was flexed, so they played five). Glenn & Co. aren't complaining. Fewer prime-time games mean fewer short weeks.

