New York Giants, Jets 2025 regular season schedules revealed

NEW YORK -- We're still months away from kicking off the 2025 NFL season, but fans can now get a look at the schedules for all 32 teams, including the New York Giants and Jets.
The 2025 schedule was released on Wednesday for the entire league.
For the Giants, if there were any thoughts that it would be easy for Big Blue to get back to respectability this season, think again. Their schedule, the hardest in the league, says the opposite. It's difficult right from the start, beginning with two division games on the road in Washington and Dallas. When they finally get to their home opener, it's against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Giants' schedule doesn't seem to get much easier from there either, until maybe the final month. By then, will first-round quarterback Jaxson Dart be the starter? That is something to watch if New York starts slowly coming off a 3-14 season and with pressure on general manager Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll to produce better results immediately.
Week 1: Sept. 7 at Washington Commanders
Week 2: Sept. 14 at Dallas Cowboys
Week 3: Sept. 21 vs. Chiefs (SNF)
Week 4: Sept. 28 vs.Los Angeles Chargers
Week 5: Oct. 5 at New Orleans Saints
Week 6: Oct. 9 vs. Philadelphia Eagles (TNF)
Week 7: Oct. 19 at Denver Broncos
Week 8: Oct. 26 atEagles
Week 9: Nov. 2 vs. San Francisco 49ers
Week 10: Nov. 9 at Chicago Bears
Week 11: Nov. 16 vs. Green Bay Packers
Week 12: Nov. 23 at Detroit Lions
Week 13: Dec. 1 at New England Patriots (MNF)
Week 14: Bye week
Week 15: Dec. 14 vs.Commanders
Week 16: Dec. 21 vs. Minnesota Vikings
Week 17: Dec. 28 at Las Vegas Raiders
Week 18: vs.Cowboys
*Dates and/or times for Weeks 17 and 18 are to be determined
The opening stretch is brutal. The Commanders are an up-and-coming team who made the NFC Championship Game last season. The Giants haven't beaten the Cowboys (eight straight losses) since Joe Judge was the coach. Kansas City has been to four of the past five Super Bowls with Mahomes at quarterback. Throw in two matchups with the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles and games against the Broncos and Chargers, both playoff teams last season, and the Giants are likely to be underdogs in at least seven of their first eight games. They'll have to pull off some early upsets or the pressure on Schoen and Daboll will be intense.
As for the Jets, the early theme of the schedule can be described this way: From home to heat.
First-year coach Aaron Glenn can enjoy the comforts of MetLife Stadium for his first two games -- only the second time in the last 14 years the Jets' first two games are at home.
From there, they're in Florida for consecutive games -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins. The Jets haven't played a September game in Miami since 2012. They haven't done an early back-to-back in Florida since 2002. At least the Miami game is on a Monday night, which might make the conditions slightly less oppressive.
Week 1: Sept. 7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 2: Sept. 14 vs. Buffalo Bills
Week 3: Sept. 21 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 4: Sept. 29 at Miami Dolphins (MNF)
Week 5: Oct. 5 vs. Dallas Cowboys
Week 6: Oct. 12 vs. Denver Broncos (London)
Week 7: Oct. 19 vs. Carolina Panthers
Week 8: Oct. 26 at Cincinnati Bengals
Week 9: BYE
Week 10: Nov. 9 vs. Cleveland Browns
Week 11: Nov. 13 at New England Patriots (TNF)
Week 12: Nov. 23 at Baltimore Ravens
Week 13: Nov. 30 vs. Atlanta Falcons
Week 14: Dec. 7 vs. Dolphins
Week 15: Dec. 14 at Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 16: Dec. 21 at New Orleans Saints
Week 17: Dec. 28 vs. Patriots
Week 18: TBD at Bills
*Date for Weeks 15 and 18 are to be determined
A year ago, the NFL couldn't get enough of the Jets in prime time. This year, they're an afterthought. They have only two dates, both divisional matchups -- Dolphins and Patriots (Thursday night, Week 11). Such is life in the post-Aaron Rodgers era. The Jets do have some exciting young players, but their mass appeal isn't the same without Rodgers. They received a league-record six prime-time games in the first 11 weeks of 2024 (one was flexed, so they played five). Glenn & Co. aren't complaining. Fewer prime-time games mean fewer short weeks.
