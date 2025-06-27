NHL trade grades: Report cards for Dobson to Canadiens



Defenseman Noah Dobson was at the center of a trade Friday between the Montreal Canadiens and New York Islanders with the idea that both franchises are heading in different directions.

The Canadiens got Dobson after he had signed an eight-year contract extension worth $9.5 million annually with the Islanders on Friday. New York got forward Emil Heineman and both of the Canadiens' 2025 first-round picks, No. 16 and No. 17.

Here's how both front offices performed and what it means for each side going forward.

If there's an opportunity to get a 25-year-old, right-handed-shooting, top-pairing, puck-moving defenseman who can play in every scenario -- who is also packaged in a 6-foot-4 frame -- that's a move a GM should make.

But, it's done with the full understanding that it's going to cost quite a bit, and that's what makes the decision by Canadiens GM Kent Hughes one that's rather emphatic because of what it signals about his team.

Specifically, Montreal is serious about making its 2025 playoff appearance a regular occurrence, with the goal of winning a Stanley Cup in the near future.

Future. That's the word at the heart of what this trade represented for the Canadiens. Having two first-round picks is a benefit. For teams in a rebuild, it's a chance to build toward what they believe is a stronger future, while playoff teams -- or those on the cusp -- use them as trade chips to acquire someone who can make them better now.

Hughes took the latter option with this deal, and it provides Montreal with what appears to be one of the more enticing young defensive setups in the NHL.

Dobson, who has scored 10 or more goals in four straight seasons, adds to a group of young Canadiens defensemen that includes reigning Calder Trophy winner Lane Hutson, Kaiden Guhle and Jayden Struble. The Habs also have recent first-round picks Logan Mailloux and David Reinbacher in their system.

That's six defensemen all younger than 25. Four of them are first-round picks, while the remainder were second-round selections (including Hutson). This is what's called a problem. Or rather, it has the potential to create a problem because of what that collection could achieve over time.

But then there's the actual "problem" facing Hughes now that he has Dobson under contract, in that the Habs are now $3.394 million over the salary cap (per PuckPedia), while having seven defensemen under contract or team control for 2025-26.

It's going to force Hughes to decide which defenseman Montreal moves on from to clear cap space, while also having the necessary group to make the aforementioned playoff push. Veteran Mike Matheson has one year left on his contract at $4.88 million before he becomes an unrestricted free agent, while Alexandre Carrier has two years remaining at $3.75 million annually before he hits the open market.

Getting that situation handled sooner rather than later allows the Habs to gain more financial flexibility should they want to do more, although they also have a pair of RFAs in Struble and Jakub Dobes who are in need of new deals.

New Islanders GM Mathieu Darche spent six seasons in the Tampa Bay Lightning's front office, allowing him to appreciate the value of certain items. One of them is the value of building a long-term winner through the draft.

GMs running lottery teams need to have a level of honesty and understanding about the direction of their franchise. That's what makes anything the Islanders do in Darche's first offseason even more critical.

That's not to say that Dobson couldn't have been part of those long-term plans on Long Island. But there's also something to be said for identifying the strongest possible value a player has for your franchise, and determining that this value is greater with a return like one that Darche got here.

What Darche received in exchange for a top-pairing defenseman in Dobson will play a significant role in shaping the Islanders for the next decade, if not longer.

Having the No. 1 pick was a starting point toward that future -- and it's likely he'll add talented defenseman Matthew Schaefer with that pick. But by now adding two more first-round picks, he has even more options.

Darche and his staff might decide they want to keep both picks they acquired from the Canadiens, and draft three players. After all, they would be adding more to a system that, despite having 2024 first-rounder Cole Eiserman, is in distinct need of talent. Part of the reason for that is that the Isles have had four draft classes since 2018 (2020, 2021, 2022, 2023) in which they did not have a first-round pick.

Or will Darche look to repackage one or both of those picks in another trade, with the hope of doing something else he and his staff believe can set them up for even greater success over the long term?

Although the future is in focus, there's also something to be said about the present and what it means now that Dobson is gone. The Islanders now have five defensemen under contract, and seven who are under team control, with a pair of pending RFAs in Scott Perunovich and Alexander Romanov. Tony DeAngelo and Mike Reilly are UFAs from the 2024-25 roster.