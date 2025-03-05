Large fire damages at least two homes in Prospect Park, NJ

PROSPECT PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Several roads are closed in Prospect Park, New Jersey after a house fire, officials said.
Some of the windows of the house were blown out.
Flames spread to a second home.
PSE&G said it arrived on the scene on North 11th Street to shut off the gas.
Streets in the area are closed as emergency crews respond.
Closed roads include:
There is no word yet on injuries or what caused the fire.
