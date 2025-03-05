24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Large fire damages at least two homes in Prospect Park, NJ

WABC logo
Wednesday, March 5, 2025 11:52PM
Large fire damages at least 2 homes in Prospect Park, NJ
Streets in the area are closed as emergency crews respond to the scene.

PROSPECT PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Several roads are closed in Prospect Park, New Jersey after a house fire, officials said.

Some of the windows of the house were blown out.

Flames spread to a second home.

PSE&G said it arrived on the scene on North 11th Street to shut off the gas.

Streets in the area are closed as emergency crews respond.

Closed roads include:

  • N 11th Street

  • Brown Ave

  • Fairview Ave (from N 10th Street to N 12th Street) thru Haledon Ave

    • There is no word yet on injuries or what caused the fire.


    * Get Eyewitness News Delivered


    * Follow us on YouTube


    * More local news


    * Send us a news tip


    * Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

    Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

    Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

    Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    Watch Live
    ON NOW