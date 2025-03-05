Large fire damages at least two homes in Prospect Park, NJ

PROSPECT PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Several roads are closed in Prospect Park, New Jersey after a house fire, officials said.

Some of the windows of the house were blown out.

Flames spread to a second home.

PSE &G said it arrived on the scene on North 11th Street to shut off the gas.

Closed roads include:



N 11th Street

Brown Ave

Fairview Ave (from N 10th Street to N 12th Street) thru Haledon Ave

There is no word yet on injuries or what caused the fire.

