Co-defendant who flipped on NJ Sen. Bob Menendez to testify at corruption trial

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Jose Uribe, a former Sen. Bob Menendez co-defendant who pleaded guilty and is now cooperating with prosecutors, is expected to testify on Friday in what will be the most sensational testimony of the embattled senator's federal corruption trial.

Uribe is an insurance broker who gave Menendez's wife Nadine cash for a down payment on a Mercedes-Benz convertible and made payments until authorities served search warrants on the senator's home.

Menendez has pleaded not guilty while his wife is set to be tried separately next month.

Video of Menendez leaving court on Thursday captured him saying in Spanish: "Advocating for human rights is not a crime."

Former New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal testified yesterday that Menendez twice tried to discuss a criminal case with him, requests that were considered "pretty unprecedented" and "gross."

Prosecutors called Grewal to support their claim that Menendez personally tried to interfere in a criminal case at the request of one of three businessmen allegedly paying him bribes including gold bars, hundreds of thousands of dollars and a luxury car.

The testimony cut at the heart of the senator's defense, placing him - and not his wife - at the center of the alleged corruption.

Grewal said a lawmaker reaching out about a particular ongoing criminal case was "pretty unprecedented in my experience."

Grewal was accompanied to the meeting with Menendez by a deputy attorney general, who afterwards said -- "Whoa, that was gross," Grewal recalled.

An FBI fingerprint specialist is also set to testify on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

