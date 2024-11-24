$120,000 in handbags stolen from store in New Jersey

$120,000 worth of handbags were stolen from a store in Branchville, New Jersey.

$120,000 worth of handbags were stolen from a store in Branchville, New Jersey.

$120,000 worth of handbags were stolen from a store in Branchville, New Jersey.

$120,000 worth of handbags were stolen from a store in Branchville, New Jersey.

BRANCHVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A group of thieves made off with $120,000 in merchandise at a handbag shop in New Jersey.

It happened overnight on November 21 at the store on 6 Broad Street in Branchville.

It appears from the video that the thieves got everything in under a minute.

New Jersey State Police are aware and an investigation is underway.

ALSO READ | Surveillance video shows car fly down Brooklyn sidewalk

Sonia Rincon has details on the frightening crash in East Flatbush.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.