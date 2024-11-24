$120,000 in handbags stolen from store in New Jersey

BRANCHVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A group of thieves made off with $120,000 in merchandise at a handbag shop in New Jersey.
It happened overnight on November 21 at the store on 6 Broad Street in Branchville.
It appears from the video that the thieves got everything in under a minute.
New Jersey State Police are aware and an investigation is underway.
