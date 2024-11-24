24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

$120,000 in handbags stolen from store in New Jersey

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, November 24, 2024 3:01AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

SUSSEX COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A group of thieves made off with $120,000 in merchandise at a handbag shop in New Jersey.

It happened overnight on November 21 at the store

It appears from the video that the thieves got everything in under a minute.

New Jersey State Police are aware and an investigation is underway.

ALSO READ | Surveillance video shows car fly down Brooklyn sidewalk

Sonia Rincon has details on the frightening crash in East Flatbush.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW