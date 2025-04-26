Blue Jays-Yankees game postponed because of rain, teams will play doubleheader on Sunday

NEW YORK -- Saturday's game between the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees was postponed because of heavy rain and the forecast of sustained inclement weather.

The postponement was announced about 3 1/2 hours before Saturday's original first pitch and will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader on Sunday.

Max Fried will oppose Toronto's Kevin Gausman on Sunday in the first game. The original pitching matchup for Sunday - Clarke Schmidt against Toronto's Chris Bassitt - will go in the second game.

The Blue Jays snapped a five-game losing streak by scoring three runs in the ninth inning off struggling closer Devin Williams in Friday's 4-2 victory.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered and Alejandro Kirk hit a go-ahead two-run double off Williams as the Blue Jays finished with nine hits after going 9-for-90 in Houston.

Williams did not retire a batter and blew his first save in five opportunities. The right-hander has an 11.25 ERA in 10 appearances and opponents are 6-for-22 (.285) off his changeup.

New York Yankees' Devin Williams pitches during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays Friday, April 25, 2025, in New York. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

After the game, manager Aaron Boone was non-committal about a switch to Luke Weaver.

"We'll kind of talk through that stuff," Boone said. "This is raw right now. We want to do everything we can to get (Williams) right because we know how good he is and how valuable he's going to be for us."

