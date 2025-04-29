New York Knicks aim to secure series victory over the Detroit Pistons in Game 5

Detroit Pistons (44-38, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -5.5; over/under is 212.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Knicks lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks look to clinch the Eastern Conference first round over the Detroit Pistons in game five. The Knicks defeated the Pistons 94-93 in the last matchup on Sunday. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 32 points, and Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 25.

The Knicks are 34-18 in Eastern Conference games. New York is fourth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up just 111.7 points while holding opponents to 47.4% shooting.

The Pistons are 29-23 in Eastern Conference play. Detroit is 23-17 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Knicks average 115.8 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 113.6 the Pistons allow. The Pistons are shooting 47.6% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 47.4% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) celebrates during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, April 27, 2025, in Detroit. AP Photo/Duane Burleson

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is shooting 52.6% and averaging 24.4 points for the Knicks. Brunson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cunningham is scoring 26.1 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 9.1 assists for the Pistons. Malik Beasley is averaging 15.4 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 37.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 6-4, averaging 110.0 points, 38.8 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points per game.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 112.5 points, 42.9 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: None listed.

Pistons: Jaden Ivey: out (leg), Isaiah Stewart: day to day (knee).

