New York Knicks visit Detroit for Game 4 against Pistons with 2-1 series lead

New York Knicks (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (44-38, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -2; over/under is 217

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Knicks lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks visit the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Knicks won the last meeting 128-98 on Nov. 1 led by 36 points from Jalen Brunson, while Cade Cunningham scored 22 points for the .

The Pistons are 29-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 26.4 assists per game led by Cunningham averaging 9.1.

The Knicks are 34-18 in conference matchups. New York is sixth in the Eastern Conference scoring 115.8 points per game and is shooting 48.6%.

The Pistons are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 47.4% the Knicks allow to opponents. The Knicks average 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 13.6 per game the Pistons allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cunningham is averaging 26.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 9.1 assists for the Pistons. Malik Beasley is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Karl-Anthony Towns is scoring 24.4 points per game and averaging 12.8 rebounds for the Knicks. OG Anunoby is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts during second half of Game 1 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Detroit Pistons, April 19, 2025, in New York. AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 113.5 points, 41.8 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points per game.

Knicks: 5-5, averaging 111.1 points, 38.9 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Jaden Ivey: out (leg), Isaiah Stewart: day to day (knee).

Knicks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.