Concerns continue to grow over suspected drone sightings in New York, New Jersey

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Concerns continue to grow over recent sightings of drones across New York and New Jersey, fueling questions about people's safety and privacy.

In one of the latest incidents, video shows a police helicopter overnight hovering around East 42nd Street and FDR Drive, near the United Nations headquarters, after reports of a suspected drone sighting.

Officials later determined there was no drone activity found.

The incident is just one of many across the Tri-State area prompting lawmakers to call on both local and federal authorities to investigate the growing number of drone sightings.

On Friday, Borough President Vito Fossella and local elected officials issued a call for the New York City Police Department to investigate the sightings of drones over Staten Island.

Fossella urged federal officials to provide more answers to the residents of the Northeast who are witnessing these drones.

The borough president poised the question, "What if there were 3,000 reports of drones or manned aircraft sightings over the US Capitol or the White House or the State House in Albany?" Fossella said there would be an immediate and intense response to figure out what they were and solve the problem, yet the residents of New Jersey and Staten Island have received nothing.

Fossella also reiterated that after September 11, 2001, the saying "If you see something, say something" was taken up but he said, "I think that's become if you see something don't worry about it because we saw it too and the people of Staten Island deserve answers. The people of this city and state and region deserve answers of what the heck is going on."

"These are not recreational drones. These are not commercial drones, if they are they are violating existing rules and regulations, so that leaves two options. It's our government or there's a foreign nexus," said Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, (R) New York.

Residents across the Tri-State are just as concerned.

"I see the lights, the red and green blinking on and off," said Staten Island resident Tony Garcia. "They're pretty high. Some of them are low. I saw quite a few of them last night and they're mostly in this water area that I see."

Over in New Jersey, officials said there "multiple" instances of drones spotted entering the airspace at a Navy weapons station.

"While no direct threats to the installation have been identified, we can confirm multiple instances of unidentified drones entering the airspace above Naval Weapons Station Earle," Bill Addison, public affairs officer for the naval station, said in a statement to ABC News.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security issued a joint statement on the reported drone sightings in New Jersey, saying they have "no evidence" that the sightings "pose a national security or public safety threat or have a foreign nexus."

There is also concern that drones may be sharing airspace with commercial airlines.

New York State Police said in a statement that they have received "numerous" reports of drone sightings over the past 24 hours and are "investigating each report and sharing information with our federal and local law enforcement partners through the New York State Intelligence Center."

However, they added that they have "no evidence" at this point that any of the reported sightings pose a public safety risk.

The White House said Thursday that a review of the reported sightings shows that many of them are manned aircraft being flown lawfully.

The FAA is responsible for the regulations governing drone use, and Congress has written some requirements into law.

You need to have a license to fly one and there are some restrictions by the FAA on nighttime operations. Most drones are not allowed to fly at night unless they are equipped with anti-collision lights that are visible for at least 3 miles (4.8 kilometers).

One tool you can use to see what is above you in the sky is FlightAware.

(Some information from the Associated Press)

