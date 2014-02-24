24/7 Live
Monday, February 24, 2014
Top Stories
LI brush fires investigated as arson as crews knock down 4 blazes
2 hours ago
Dead toddler dropped off at Brooklyn hospital
2 hours ago
ICE arrests Palestinian activist who helped lead Columbia protests
2 hours ago
Man fatally shot after retrieving phone from Brooklyn coffee shop
Ricardo Scofidio, architect behind NYC's High Line park, dies at 89
Community rallies behind coffee shop after viral social media video
Small plane crashes in Pennsylvania, multiple injuries reported
Police: Man stabbed in eye with sharp object at NYC subway station