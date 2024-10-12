New York City courts unveil plan to speed up cases ahead of Rikers Island closure

Ahead of the legally manadated closure of Rikers Island, NYC courts are looking for ways to reduce the jail's population.

THE BRONX (WABC) -- New York City's court system has unveiled a new plan to speed up felony cases.

The goal is to decrease the jail population before Rikers Island's legally mandated closure in August 2027.

The plan would prioritize the early disclosure of key evidence in cases to cut down on the time defendants must wait for their day in court.

The city has faced a significant backlog of criminal cases since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan aims to give both defense attorneys and prosecutors ample time to arrange for hearings and trials.

The new process will also allow firm deadlines to be set and provide a layer of accountability for lawyers.

