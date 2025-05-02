24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Man stabbed in the torso after fight breaks out on Manhattan subway

Friday, May 2, 2025 10:34PM
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was stabbed in the torso after a fight broke out on a Manhattan subway train.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. Friday at the West 4th Street-Washington Square station in Greenwich Village.

Police say the 46-year-old victim and a 42-year-old suspect got into a verbal dispute on the northbound F train, which led to a physical fight. The 46-year-old was stabbed once in the abdomen.

Officers were flagged down and the suspect was taken into custody.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

