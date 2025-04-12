24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Police searching for man who raped 50-year-old woman in Queens

Eyewitness News
Saturday, April 12, 2025 9:33PM
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a rape in Queens.

It happened early Friday morning on 162nd Street and 89th Avenue in Jamaica.

Investigators say a man approached a 50-year-old woman from behind, brandished a knife and then raped her before running off.

The attacker is believed to be around 5'6", 120 pounds and somewhere in his twenties.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with a white Adidas logo and a black sweatshirt with the character Ghostface from the Scream movie franchise on it, along with the word 'Scary' in big red lettering.

Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
