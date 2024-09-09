Teen stabbed in stomach during dispute in Brooklyn

SEAGATE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A verbal dispute turned violent and ended with a teen stabbed in the stomach in Brooklyn.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday on West 33rd Street in Seagate.

First responders rushed the 18-year-old to the hospital in stable condition.

Police have a suspect in custody. Charges are pending.

ALSO READ | Man in wheelchair speaks out after MTA bus driver leaves him toppled in Brooklyn street

Pedro Rivera reports on the man who was left behind by an MTA bus after falling out of his wheelchair.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.