Teen stabbed in stomach during dispute in Brooklyn

SEAGATE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A verbal dispute turned violent and ended with a teen stabbed in the stomach in Brooklyn.
It happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday on West 33rd Street in Seagate.
First responders rushed the 18-year-old to the hospital in stable condition.
Police have a suspect in custody. Charges are pending.
