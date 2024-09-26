Eric Adams indictment: Jumaane Williams, Kathy Hochul and more react to charges against mayor

Kemberly Richardson talks with Councilman Robert Holden and others calling for Adams to step down amid corruption charges.

NEW YORK -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams was indicted Thursday on federal charges alleging that he took bribes and illegal campaign contributions from foreign sources.

The U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan alleges in the indictment that Adams "compounded his gains" from the illegal contributions by gaming the city's matching funds program, which provides a generous match for small dollar donations.

After the indictment was unsealed, reaction started to pour in from both local and national leaders.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she hasn't read the Adams indictment yet

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has the power to remove Adams from office, told reporters after an event Thursday morning that she had not yet read the indictment but would soon do so and then offer detailed comments on the charges.

"I'm going to take the time I need to review this indictment, see what's embedded with this, but my number one responsibility is to make sure the people of New York city and state of New York are served," Hochul said.

If Adams were to resign, he would be immediately replaced by Jumaane Williams, the city's public advocate

Williams, a Democrat, would then schedule a special election.

In a statement Thursday, Williams did not explicitly call for Adams to step down but said "It is federal officials' obligation to prove their case, it is the mayor's obligation to prove to New Yorkers that there is a real plan and path to govern the city effectively and regain trust, and his time to show that plan is rapidly running out."

The White House responds to claims made by Adams about his indictment

The White House pushed back against claims by the New York City mayor that he was targeted because of his objections to the administration's efforts to address immigration and border crossings, saying the actions by the Justice Department were independent of politics.

"The president was clear, even when he was running in 2020, that he was going to make sure that DOJ is independent and the DOJ is handling this case independently," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at Thursday's briefing.

Adams' administration has been bogged down with attempts to house tens of thousands of international migrants who overwhelmed the city's homeless shelters, with Adams at odds with President Joe Biden over funding and a strategy to handle the influx of new residents.

Democratic leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries calls Adams' indictment 'a serious and sober moment for New York City'

Jeffries is the Democratic leader of the U.S. House and a New Yorker.

"Like every other New Yorker and American, Eric Adams is entitled to the presumption of innocence. That principle is central to the administration of justice in the United States of America," Jeffries said in a statement. "A jury of the Mayor's peers will now evaluate the charges in the indictment and ultimately render a determination. In the meantime, I pray for the well-being of our great City."

Former political science professor says the Adams indictment will cause a leadership vacuum

Douglas Muzzio, a retired political science professor from Baruch College with extensive knowledge of New York politics, said the indictment will cause a leadership vacuum at the highest level of city government as Adams tries to fend off the charges.

"Pretty soon entire departments are going to have gridlock, and as people are worried about their jobs, their future, the momentum of the city is going to slow considerably," Muzzio said. "The impact is going to be real and substantial, particularly with the mayor out of the picture and many of his commissioners have resigned, will resign or are under a cloud."

Lauren Glassberg unpacks the 57-page federal indictment against Mayor Eric Adams.

