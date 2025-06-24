NYC Primary Day: What to know before heading to the polls

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Election Day polls are open in New York City as voters choose the Democratic candidate for NYC mayor.

The Board of Elections is preparing for the extreme heat at over 1,000 polling sites by distributing fans and making sure voters have access to water.

The results could mark a comeback for former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, almost five years after he resigned from the governorship amidst multiple controversies - or the ascendance of a Democratic Socialist state assemblymember Zohran Mamdani, who has gained unexpected traction in the race.

Complicating matters: eleven candidates are on the ballot, and the primary is using ranked-choice voting, which has resulted in some candidates cross-endorsing one another to lower the chances for a Cuomo win.

The candidate chosen Tuesday evening will face the incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, who was elected as a Democrat but has chosen to run as an independent.

On Monday, former Governor Cuomo took to West Village and made his last rounds in the final hours of campaigning in front of a packed crowd at the Carpenters Union.

The big question in this mayoral race is whether the city wants the former governor back in charge. The 67-year-old says he has the experience to run the city.

Mamdani was out shaking hands on the final full day of campaigning hoping to convince voters he should be their next mayor saying he'd make the city more affordable.

"Let's talk about this heat for a moment. It is suffocating. It is very difficult. And yet for New Yorkers, even that respite is out of reach because of the fact they've had a mayor who sided with Con Edison when they wanted to increase their gas and electric rates by $65 a month. There are literally seniors who will not turn that A.C. on because they don't know if they can afford it," he said.

The Democratic Socialist has pushed his agenda for free buses, health care and more affordable housing.

Monday night, NYC Comptroller Brad Lander and Mamdani appeared on Stephen Colbert in the final hours of election eve for a final pitch to push voters, as both of them cross-endorsed each other.

Polls are open until 9:00 p.m.

The democratic winner will face Republican Party nominee Curtis Sliwa, founder of the anti-crime patrol group the Guardian Angels, in the general election.

