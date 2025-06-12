New York City mayoral campaigns sprint to the finish with key endorsements, attack ads

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- With less than two weeks to the New York City primary, the top candidates for mayor are making their final push, racking up key endorsements and going on the attack with TV ads.

Andrew Cuomo is entering the final two weeks of the campaign with the endorsements of former Governor David Paterson, and former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and a blistering TV ad with the message, "Trump's coming for New York. Who do you think can stop him?"

The ad portrays the former governor as the candidate best able to push back on President Donald Trump, and takes aim at Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani.

"Zohran Mamdani's a 33-year-old dangerously inexperienced legislator who's passed just three bills with a staff you can fit inside a New York elevator," the ad said.

A Super PAC supporting Cuomo is running this ad, but Mamdani, a Democratic socialist assemblyman from Queens, is rallying his own supporters, with the endorsement of progressive Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and new poll numbers that suggest his campaign is surging. Unlike Cuomo's ad, Mamdani's ad is upbeat.

On Thursday, Comptroller Brad Lander got a boost from an expert panel convened by The New York Times, who reviewed the candidates and ranked him first.

"I got the public integrity that New Yorkers deserve," Lander said. "The progressive values that New Yorkers share and the management chops to deliver on them."

Former Governor Paterson explained his thinking.

"Zohran Mamdani put himself in a position to be a potential winner of the Democratic primary, and this is why we thought it was time to take some action," Paterson said.

But Mamdani says that's precisely the establishment conspiracy he's campaigning against.

The candidates will meet on the debate stage Thursday night, their final debate before the primary.

