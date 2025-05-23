New York City officials condemn killings of Israeli embassy staffers in DC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City officials from different organizations stood together Friday morning in solidarity to condemn the deadly shooting of two Israeli embassy staffers in D.C.

The New York City Office for the Prevention of Hate Crimes and members of the Partners Against The Hate initiative held a press conference in the wake of the murders.

The organizations are reaffirming their commitment to working together to protect Jewish communities across the city from violence.

The Arab American Association says it denounces the attack and all forms of hateful violence and says it fears the attack will be used to justify Islamophobia and Arabophobia.

Vijah Ramjattan is the executive director of the New York City Office for the Prevention of Hate Crimes.

"Let me be clear, violence was not the answer, is not the answer, and violence will never be the answer," Ramjattan said. "We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to protecting the safety, dignity and well-being of our Jewish brothers and sisters."

The organizations stressed the importance of unity, resilience and cross-community support.

Elias Rodriguez allegedly murdered 30-year-old Yaron Lischinsky and his girlfriend, 26-year-old Sarah Milgrim, targeting them as they left a celebration of Jewish heritage.

Rodriguez allegedly shot the two workers at the Israeli Embassy in the back and continued to fire at the after they fell to the ground. At least 21 shell casings were discovered at the scene.

On Thursday, Rodriguez was charged with the murder of foreign officials, causing the death of a person through the use of a firearm, discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence and two counts of first-degree murder, according to court documents.

