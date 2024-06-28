President Biden to visit Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center ahead of Pride weekend

Phil Taitt reports that President Biden is expected to visit the Stonewall National Monument in Greenwich Village.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- President Joe Biden is traveling to New York City on Friday.

He'll be visiting the Stonewall Inn to mark the 55th anniversary of the riots.

Friday is the opening day at the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center which will welcome President Biden along with the first lady on this historic day in the gay rights movement.

Security preparations were underway for their visit.

For the president, and with the historic backdrop of Greenwich Village, the Stonewall Inn stood as a beacon of resilience on June 28, 1969, when the Stonewall Rebellion took place.

The president is expected to be joined at the new visitor center by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and other democratic leaders, which pays homage to the Stonewall Rebellion while serving as a space for learning about LGBTQIA+ and the ongoing struggle for freedom.

"I think it's the missing piece of the monument. Having the visitor center some can go and then someone can come to the actual Stonewall Inn and then go out in the park. So it's all completed now," said Kurt Kelly, co-owner, of the Stonewall Inn.

In addition to the president's visit, the Christopher Street subway station will be renamed in honor of the Stonewall National Monument.

The number 1 train stop will be known moving forward as "Christopher Street - Stonewall National Monument Station" in observance of the 1969 Stonewall Inn uprising.

The state legislature passed a bill renaming the station during its last session and Gov. Hochul is expected to sign it into law to coincide with Pride weekend.

All of this is ahead of the Pride March on Sunday.

