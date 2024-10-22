NYPD, DMV cracking down on scams involving stolen cars sold online

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD is sounding the alarm about the dangers of buying cars online amid an increase of stolen cars being sold on the internet.

Police are working together with the DMV to educate the public.

In one case, the scammers wanted $16,000 cash for a Honda CRV -- which should normally cost almost double that amount.

About 150 stolen cars have been sold which means there have been 150 victims out thousands of dollars and no car in deals that were "too good to be true."

Experts say their best advice is demand and look up all documentation and beware that some or all of it could be doctored or completely phony.

Also, meet at a police precinct for the transaction and never pay in cash.

"Make sure the seller has a title or a license in his or her name, ask to see the seller's identification, use a cashier's check made out to the seller, rather than cash, make sure the Vehicle Identification Number, the VIN on the door of the vehicle, matches the one on the title," said New York DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder.

