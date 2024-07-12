Funeral services arranged for NYPD recruit who died after medical episode at Bronx firing range

BRONX (WABC) -- Funeral services have been arranged for an NYPD recruit who died after he suffered an apparent medical condition at a shooting range in the Bronx on Wednesday.

The New York City Police Benevolent Association announced the arrangements for 33-year-old Edgar Ordonez.

Two viewing services will be held Wednesday, July 17, at the Church of St. Anselm and St. Roch in the Bronx: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The funeral will be held the next day at the same church at 10 a.m.

The tragic incident happened Wednesday while Ordonez was training at the NYPD firing range at Rodman's Neck around 11:30 a.m.

The 33-year-old was pronounced dead at Jacobi hospital several hours later.

He was still in the academy, likely finishing up his firearms testing ahead of graduation Monday.

Authorities were investigating whether the officer may have suffered heat stroke or a heart attack.

The National Weather Service had issued a heat advisory for the Bronx and other parts of the city on Wednesday, warning the heat index could get as high as 99 F (37.2 C).

The Police Benevolent Association released a statement calling Ordonez a "beacon of joy."

"Our brother Police Officer Edgar Ordonez was a beacon of joy and positive energy for his fellow recruits. He had the drive and determination necessary to become a New York City police officer, and he was just days away from hitting the streets and making a difference in protecting our city. From the moment a police officer is sworn into the Police Academy, they become part of our Blue Family. Now we must focus on being there for his family as they deal with this unimaginable loss."

A video posted to X by the NYPD showed police recruits, officers and members of the public lining streets in New York in a tribute to Ordonez on Wednesday afternoon.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

