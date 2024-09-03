New York Road Runners draws 20 Olympians to run in 5th Avenue Mile

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York Road Runners New Balance 5th Avenue Mile is this Sunday, and it's sure to have plenty of Olympic spirit.

The event will be televised live on WABC-TV from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., and be available across the country on ESPN+.

The nonprofit on Tuesday announced the event will draw 20 participants from the recent Summer Olympics in Paris.

Some of runners for the men's race include defending 5th Avenue Mile champion Josh Kerr, Robert Farken, Neil Gourley, Edwin Kurgat and Cathal Doyle.

On the women's side, U.S. Olympic medalist and world champion Emma Coburn will lead a field along with Marisa Howard, Emily Mackay, Whittni Morgan, Karissa Schweizer Courtney Wayment and several others.

"As I make my way back from injury, I can't think of a better event to make my comeback than returning to run the New Balance 5th Avenue Mile," Coburn said in a statement. "I've been training hard since my surgery, and lining up with this world-class group of athletes on this iconic course will feel so good."

The New Balance 5th Avenue Mile - the world's most iconic road mile race since 1981 - is one of 60 adult and youth races produced by NYRR.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ESPN+ and this ABC station.



