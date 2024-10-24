Trial for man accused of attempting to kill NYPD officer set to begin with opening statements

Officer Brett Boller was shot by a suspect an injured in 2023.

Opening statements set to begin in attempted murder trial of NYPD officer Officer Brett Boller was shot by a suspect an injured in 2023.

Opening statements set to begin in attempted murder trial of NYPD officer Officer Brett Boller was shot by a suspect an injured in 2023.

Opening statements set to begin in attempted murder trial of NYPD officer Officer Brett Boller was shot by a suspect an injured in 2023.

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Opening statements begin Thursday in the trial of a man charged with the attempted murder of a rookie NYPD officer.

Authorities say Devin Spraggins shot and injured Officer Brett Boller while he was in the line of duty last year in Queens.

Officer Boller had allegedly been trying to break up a fight between Spraggins and another passenger on an MTA bus at the time of the shooting.

Boller was hospitalized for nine days before he was wheeled out to the cheers of his fellow officers.

Doctors say the bullet damaged a major artery and had it not been for his partner and other quick-thinking officers, the rookie officer could have died.

"He could have lost the entire leg and he could have lost his life, this is a really big deal," said Dr. William Nugent, back in April 2023. "He's still got a ways to his recovery, but he's still has his leg and he still has his life."

He underwent three surgeries and had to do extensive rehab near his home in Hauppauge.

Police said Spraggins, then 22, fled the scene but was arrested the next day in the Bronx.

The PBA says the courtroom will be packed with officers.

He faces charges of attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and obstructing governmental administration.

If convicted, Spraggins could face 40 years to life in prison for each of the attempted murder charges.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.