Orioles play the Yankees leading series 1-0

Baltimore Orioles (33-42, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (43-32, first in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Zach Eflin (6-3, 4.81 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (3-3, 3.16 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

Yankees -169, Orioles +142; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles meet the New York Yankees leading the series 1-0.

New York has a 22-16 record in home games and a 43-32 record overall. Yankees pitchers have a collective 3.55 ERA, which ranks seventh in the majors.

Baltimore is 17-23 on the road and 33-42 overall. The Orioles are 21-8 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Orioles are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Bellinger has 12 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 38 RBI while hitting .259 for the Yankees. Jazz Chisholm is 10 for 34 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Cedric Mullins has 11 doubles and 12 home runs for the Orioles. Colton Cowser is 9 for 37 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 3-7, .201 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored by four runs

Orioles: 7-3, .268 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-Day IL (ankle), Yerry De Los Santos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (knee), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

Orioles: Adley Rutschman: day-to-day (abdominal), Cade Povich: 15-Day IL (hip), Jorge Mateo: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O'Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.