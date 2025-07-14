Panthers to raise Stanley Cup banner Oct. 7 to open NHL season

The Florida Panthers are set to raise their second consecutive Stanley Cup banner before beginning the NHL season against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The back-to-back champions play at 5 p.m. ET on Oct. 7 to lead off an opening night tripleheader, the league announced Monday. Florida defeated Edmonton in the teams' Cup final rematch and is aiming for the NHL's first three-peat since the New York Islanders' dynasty from 1980-83.

Also on Oct. 7, the New York Rangers host the Pittsburgh Penguins at 8 p.m. with the Colorado Avalanche visiting the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 p.m. ET. The remainder of the schedule is set to be released Wednesday.

This is the final 82-game regular season before going to 84 in 2026-27 as part of a collective bargaining agreement extension agreed to and ratified by the league and the Players' Association. The 2025-26 schedule includes a break for players to participate in the Milan-Cortina Olympics, the NHL's return to that stage for the first time since 2014.