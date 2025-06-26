Phoenix faces New York, seeks 6th straight win

New York Liberty (11-3, 7-1 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (11-4, 6-4 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury is looking to continue its five-game win streak with a victory against New York Liberty.

The Mercury are 6-2 on their home court. Phoenix is sixth in the WNBA with 82.3 points and is shooting 42.8% from the field.

The Liberty are 5-2 on the road. New York is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Phoenix averages 82.3 points, 5.0 more per game than the 77.3 New York gives up. New York averages 9.6 more points per game (87.8) than Phoenix gives up (78.2).

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Mercury won 89-81 in the last meeting on June 19. Monique Akoa Makani led the Mercury with 21 points, and Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 35 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Satou Sabally is shooting 39.3% and averaging 19.3 points for the Mercury. Sami Whitcomb is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Natasha Cloud is averaging eight points, 6.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Liberty. Stewart is averaging 21.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 7-3, averaging 83.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Liberty: 7-3, averaging 85.3 points, 35.8 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Megan McConnell: out (knee).

Liberty: Jonquel Jones: out (ankle).

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.