Plum leads Los Angeles against New York after 22-point showing

Los Angeles Sparks (5-12, 3-9 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (11-5, 7-2 Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

Liberty -12.5; over/under is 169.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks visits the New York Liberty after Kelsey Plum scored 22 points in the Sparks' 92-85 loss to the Chicago Sky.

The Liberty are 6-1 on their home court. New York has the WNBA's top offense averaging 87.6 points while shooting 45.8% from the field.

The Sparks are 4-5 in road games. Los Angeles gives up 86.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.0 points per game.

New York scores 87.6 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 86.8 Los Angeles allows. Los Angeles averages 81.8 points per game, 1.9 more than the 79.9 New York gives up.

The Liberty and Sparks face off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natasha Cloud is averaging 9.1 points, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Liberty. Breanna Stewart is averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games.

Dearica Hamby is averaging 16.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Sparks. Azura Stevens is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 5-5, averaging 85.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points per game.

Sparks: 3-7, averaging 81.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.7 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: Jonquel Jones: out (ankle).

Sparks: Cameron Brink: out (knee), Rae Burrell: out (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.